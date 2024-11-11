The Vodacom head office in Midrand. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Vodacom has reported lower headline earnings per share at the halfway stage, largely due to a currency depreciation in Ethiopia and one-off costs in its international business. But CEO Shameel Joosub is confident that the group is poised for a stronger second-half performance. Business Day TV sat down with Shameel Joosub to discuss this in more detail.
WATCH: Unpacking Vodacom’s first-half performance with CEO Shameel Joosub
Business Day TV speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom
