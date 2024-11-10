Huge Group confident of portfolio growth measures
10 November 2024 - 19:12
Technology firm Huge Group is confident that measures taken to cut costs, increase efficiency and grow its portfolio of businesses are bearing fruit.
“We expect an increase in future investment income by virtue of both organic and acquisitive growth, including the combination of increasing revenues, new growth initiatives, improvement in gross margins underpinned by portfolio-wide cost efficiencies, as well as strategic investments in cash-generating opportunities,” the group said in a statement accompanying its interim earnings on Friday...
