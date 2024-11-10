Cell C launches voice over LTE service
Operator partners with German cloud computing firm to change perceptions of its network quality
10 November 2024 - 18:50
Cell C has launched new voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in partnership with German cloud computing company ng-voice, further underscoring the mobile operator’s determination to change customer perceptions about its network quality.
Since stepping into the CEO’s office in mid-2023, Jorge Mendes has been working to improve the company’s offering to effectively compete with its larger rivals. ..
