Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka Technologies met its revenue and profitability guidance in the first quarter, but reported a net loss after one-off transaction costs relating to the acquisition of Adumo. Business Day TV took a closer look at the results with the company’s CEO, Lincoln Mali.
WATCH: Lesaka’s Lincoln Mali on sturdy first-quarter performance
