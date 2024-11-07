Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Lesaka’s Lincoln Mali on sturdy first-quarter performance

Business Day TV spoke to Lesaka’s CEO, Lincoln Mali

07 November 2024 - 20:32
Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka Technologies met its revenue and profitability guidance in the first quarter, but reported a net loss after one-off transaction costs relating to the acquisition of Adumo. Business Day TV took a closer look at the results with the company’s CEO, Lincoln Mali.

