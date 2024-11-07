Lesaka meets first-quarter revenue and profitability guidance

Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka Technologies met its revenue and profitability guidance in the first quarter, but reported a net loss after one-off transaction costs relating to the acquisition of Adumo.
The JSE- and Nasdaq-listed company, formerly Net1 UEPS Technologies, reported revenue of $145.5m (R2.6bn) for the quarter to end-September — at the midpoint of its revenue guidance − and compares with $136.1m a year ago.
It reported an operating loss of $0.05m, compared with operating income of $0.2m in the first quarter of 2024. This included $1.7m of one-off transaction costs relating to the acquisition of Adumo.
Excluding the effect of these transaction costs, operating income would have been $1.7m.
The group’s net loss, including the Adumo transaction costs, narrowed to $4.5m, an improvement of 23%.
The group’s consumer division grew revenue 30% in rand terms, while that of the merchant division remained flat.
“We achieved the midpoint of our revenue and group adjusted ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] guidance for [the first quarter of] 2025,” said chair Ali Mazanderani.
“We have now delivered on our group adjusted ebitda guidance for nine successive quarters and reaffirm our financial year 2025 revenue guidance of R10bn-R11bn and FY2025 group adjusted ebitda guidance of R900m-R1bn,” he said.
The group’s net revenue guidance of R5.2bn-R5.6bn for the 2025 financial year implies 35% year-on-year growth at the midpoint of this range.
While Lesaka, which provides informal retail merchants with point-of-sale devices with which they can pay their suppliers and sell products, including airtime and electricity, reports its financial results in dollars, it measures its operating performance in rand.
In October the group completed a deal to buy local fintech operator Adumo for R1.6bn through a combination of stock and cash.
The purchase consideration will be settled through the combination of about 17.28-million new Lesaka shares to be issued to Adumo’s shareholders plus $12.5m in cash, funded by internal cash resources and external financing.
Adumo is SA’s largest independent payments processor and has been around for more than 20 years.
The Adumo transaction enhances Lesaka’s technology platform, adding customers, solutions, and meaningful scale.
With Mudiwa Gavaza
mackenziej@arena.africa
