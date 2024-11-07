FNB partners with BankservAfrica for real-time cross-border payments
Transfers between SA, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini can be settled within 60 seconds
07 November 2024 - 05:00
FNB has partnered with BankservAfrica to provide a new way to send and receive amounts up to R25,000 between SA, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.
The FirstRand unit said on Wednesday it had chosen BankservAfrica’s transactions cleared on an immediate basis system to process low value payments within the common monetary area of SA, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini in real time...
