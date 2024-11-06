The Competition Commission has called for gated residential estates and complexes that have established "fibre monopolies," restricting residents to a single internet service provider regardless of pricing or service quality, to open up to greater competition, allowing residents more choice. SpICTURE: 123RF/WKTZZZ
SA’s telecommunication industry has been rocked by the Competition Tribunal’s decision to block the merger of Vodacom and Maziv’s fibre business. To discuss what this could mean for the sector, Business Day TV caught up with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What’s next for SA’s fibre market?
Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
SA’s telecommunication industry has been rocked by the Competition Tribunal’s decision to block the merger of Vodacom and Maziv’s fibre business. To discuss what this could mean for the sector, Business Day TV caught up with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.