Regulatory issues and lower earnings take toll on MTN Rwanda’s earnings
The group expects commercial interventions and operational efficiencies in the final quarter to turn around the net earnings loss
06 November 2024 - 11:05
MTN Rwanda has reported a loss in the third quarter as it reported lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), an increase in depreciation on its tower leases and regulatory issues.
The loss after tax for the September quarter of 400-million Rwandan francs (about R5.08m) took the loss for the nine months ended September to 10.87-billion Rwandan francs, from a profit of 8.2-billion Rwandan francs a year ago...
