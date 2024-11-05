Vodafone-Three tie-up likely to go ahead, says UK regulator

Branding is displayed for Vodafone at one of its stores in London, Britain. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
London — The $19bn merger between Vodafone and Hutchison’s Three UK is likely to be given the regulatory green light as Britain’s need for investment outweighs short-term competition concerns.
Britain’s anti-trust regulator said on Tuesday it believed the combination of the country’s third- and fourth-biggest mobile operators could be “pro-competitive” if certain measures and remedies are implemented.
The provisional ruling marks a change of tone, being contrary to the regulator’s long held tenet that at least four operators are required to keep prices low for consumers. A separate merger was blocked for that reason nine years ago.
The announcement comes weeks after Britain’s new Labour government told investors that, under its watch, regulators would approve deals and corporate plans if they boost investment in infrastructure and public services.
According to analytics group Opensignal, Britain ranks 22nd out of 25 European countries for 5G availability and download speeds, and has the slowest data download speeds in the G7 — potentially a big disadvantage as economies become more digitised.
When they announced the deal in June 2023, Vodafone and Three UK, owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, pledged to invest £11bn in their joint network to roll-out 5G, a level of spending they said would not be possible if they did not join forces.
They also argued that the deal would create a stronger third player to compete with BT’s EE and Virgin Media O2.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday the deal could proceed if the remedies it recommends are implemented, including a legally binding commitment for the companies to invest in 5G plus short term customer protections.
In response, Vodafone and Three said there was now a “path to final clearance”.
“The merger is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the UK’s digital infrastructure — which lags significantly behind its European peers,” they said in a joint statement.
The CMA is due to make a final decision on or before December 7.
In 2015, when Britain was in the European Union, Hutchison tried to buy Telefonica’s O2 network. But the deal — already opposed by UK telecoms regulator Ofcom — was also blocked by the European Commission on the grounds it would affect competition.
Vodafone-Three tie-up likely to go ahead, says UK regulator
The $19bn merger could get the green light due to Britain’s need for investment
London — The $19bn merger between Vodafone and Hutchison’s Three UK is likely to be given the regulatory green light as Britain’s need for investment outweighs short-term competition concerns.
Britain’s anti-trust regulator said on Tuesday it believed the combination of the country’s third- and fourth-biggest mobile operators could be “pro-competitive” if certain measures and remedies are implemented.
The provisional ruling marks a change of tone, being contrary to the regulator’s long held tenet that at least four operators are required to keep prices low for consumers. A separate merger was blocked for that reason nine years ago.
The announcement comes weeks after Britain’s new Labour government told investors that, under its watch, regulators would approve deals and corporate plans if they boost investment in infrastructure and public services.
According to analytics group Opensignal, Britain ranks 22nd out of 25 European countries for 5G availability and download speeds, and has the slowest data download speeds in the G7 — potentially a big disadvantage as economies become more digitised.
When they announced the deal in June 2023, Vodafone and Three UK, owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, pledged to invest £11bn in their joint network to roll-out 5G, a level of spending they said would not be possible if they did not join forces.
They also argued that the deal would create a stronger third player to compete with BT’s EE and Virgin Media O2.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday the deal could proceed if the remedies it recommends are implemented, including a legally binding commitment for the companies to invest in 5G plus short term customer protections.
In response, Vodafone and Three said there was now a “path to final clearance”.
“The merger is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the UK’s digital infrastructure — which lags significantly behind its European peers,” they said in a joint statement.
The CMA is due to make a final decision on or before December 7.
In 2015, when Britain was in the European Union, Hutchison tried to buy Telefonica’s O2 network. But the deal — already opposed by UK telecoms regulator Ofcom — was also blocked by the European Commission on the grounds it would affect competition.
Reuters
CEO of Apple supplier IQE exits suddenly
Nvidia-backed AI firm Iambic unveils drug discovery ‘breakthrough’
TSMC halts shipments to China chip designer amid US probe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Facebook and Nvidia ask US Supreme Court to spare them from securities fraud ...
Intel revenue rises but AI-chip outlook falls flat
GUGU LOURIE: Blocking Vodacom-Maziv deal could widen digital exclusion
PayPal revenue forecast to miss estimates on profit push
Santander’s Polish unit could pay 100% dividend, CEO says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.