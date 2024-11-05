Offer to ‘please call me’ inventor is reasonable, Vodacom says
Vodacom says CEO Shameel Joosub’s calculation of compensation to Nkosana Makate is ‘fair and Makate [is] bound by it’
05 November 2024 - 09:46
Vodacom says its CEO, Shameel Joosub’s, determination of compensation to Nkosana Makate for his “please call me (PCM)” idea was reasonable and his process was imminently fair and Makate was bound by it.
The telecommunications giant made this assertion in its replying submissions before the Constitutional Court, where it is appealing against a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment earlier this year. ..
