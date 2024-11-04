Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Altron CEO Werner Kapp on strong first half

Business Day TV speaks to Altron CEO Werner Kapp

04 November 2024 - 19:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Altron CEO Werner Kapp. Picture: SUPPLIED
Altron CEO Werner Kapp. Picture: SUPPLIED

Altron has increased its profits by more than 100% at the halfway mark. Business Day TV caught up with the technology company’s CEO, Werner Kapp, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Aveng upbeat as it charts new path
Companies / Industrials
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Questions swirl over SA’s fibre ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
AECI to sell Much Asphalt for more than R1bn
Companies / Industrials
4.
City of Cape Town tops new property registrations
Companies / Property
5.
Pan African completes R2.5bn tailings project ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.