MTN Uganda’s profit rises 30% as subscribers grow
The group recorded double-digit growth in data and fintech subscribers
04 November 2024 - 09:34
MTN Uganda has reported a strong performance for the nine months ended September, as it increased subscribers by 13.3%.
Profit after tax for the period rose 29.6% to 459.4-billion Ugandan shillings, while revenue was up 19.6% to 2.33-trillion Ugandan shillings...
