MTN Ghana pushes ahead with infrastructure-sharing agreements
Engagements with AT and Telecel underscore a push towards greater resource sharing
04 November 2024 - 05:00
MTN Ghana’s business is pushing ahead with the establishment of a long-term infrastructure-sharing agreement with AT and Telecel, underscoring an ongoing move towards greater resource sharing in telecommunications.
The mobile provider revealed earlier in the year it had been in talks with the two rival operators, having signed an agreement with AT, previously AirtelTigo, in the first quarter...
