Altron’s platform segment boosts first-half profit

Technology firm Altron has reported a strong set of results at the halfway stage, increasing profit more than 100%, primarily driven by the performance of the platforms segment.
The group reported profit after tax for continuing operations for the six months to end-August of R298m from R155m a year ago, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 79c, were also up more than 100%.
An interim dividend of 40c per share was declared, up 60%.
Revenue for continuing operations was 2% lower at R4.9bn. The ATM Business was sold in July 2023, with four months trading included in the comparative results, it said in a statement on Monday.
Continuing operations include Netstar, Altron FinTech, Altron HealthTech, Altron Digital Business, Altron Security, ADS, Altron Arrow and excludes Altron Nexus.
ADS was previously reported as part of discontinued operations. For the first half of the 2025 financial year, ADS is reported as a continuing operation. The first half of the 2024 period was restated for the classification of ADS as a continuing operation.
Excluding ADS and the ATM Business, revenue grew 4%, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 23%, operating profit rose 29% and HEPS were up 50%, the group said.
“The leverage in our platform businesses led to excellent segmental performance as we continued to add scale. Our customer-centric focus and higher margin annuity revenue mix, are laying a strong foundation for future performance,” said CEO Werner Kapp.
Netstar continued its growth trajectory, growing connected devices 26% to 2.4-million, and increasing subscribers by 21% to 1.9-million. This translated into strong financial performance, with revenue growing 11%, ebitda improving 34% and operating profit increasing 45%.
Altron FinTech grew revenue 10%, ebitda by 54% and operating profit by 63% driven by an increase in SME customers and the value of debit orders processed in the collections and payments business.
ADS was reclassified as a continuing operation after a review of strategic options. ADS made a positive ebitda contribution of R30m, from an ebitda loss of R123m before.
The first half included R95m of provisions raised.
The group said R330m growth capital expenditure was invested, focused on Netstar, Altron FinTech, and systems and platforms.
“Despite the tough economic conditions, we have demonstrated our resilience through our customer obsession and innovative solutions, high annuity income base, and focus on execution,” said Kapp.
The group says it remains on track to achieve its medium-term targets for operating margins in the platforms and IT services segments.
Altron's platform segment boosts first-half profit
CEO Werner Kapp says the group demonstrated resilience through 'customer obsession and innovative solutions', despite the tough conditions
