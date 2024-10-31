Weak naira continues to hamper MTN Nigeria
Earnings remain under severe pressure mostly due to naira depreciation, worsened by higher energy costs and general inflation
31 October 2024 - 09:18
The sharp depreciation of the naira this year continued to weigh on MTN Nigeria’s profits, but the group turned in a resilient performance despite macroeconomic pressures and regulatory challenges.
The group managed to eke out a profit of 4.13-billion naira (about R42m) in the third quarter, but for the nine months ended September the group's losses widened to 514.9-billion naira from a loss of 14.9-billion naira a year ago...
