Vodacom and Maziv weigh options after merger blocked
29 October 2024 - 13:01
UPDATED 29 October 2024 - 22:10
Vodacom may appeal against the Competition Tribunal’s decision on Tuesday to block its merger with Remgro’s fibre business that could spell the end of consolidation in the sector and profoundly influence the structural dynamics of SA’s telecommunications landscape.
The proposed merger would have seen Vodacom take a 30% stake in Maziv, which houses Remgro’s fibre units Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa — together worth an estimated R13bn — with the option of increasing that to 40%...
