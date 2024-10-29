Competition Tribunal blocks Vodacom-Maziv merger
Vodacom is seeking to take a 30% stake in Maziv, worth an estimated R13bn, with the option of raising that to 40%
29 October 2024 - 13:01
The Competition Tribunal has moved to block the merger of Vodacom and Remgro’s fibre business, dealing a major blow to a transaction that would have created one of SA’s largest fibre providers.
On Tuesday, the Tribunal, which has the final say on antitrust-related matters, issued its order prohibiting the proposed transaction. ..
