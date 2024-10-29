Companies / Telecoms & Technology

CEO of Apple supplier IQE exits suddenly

Americo Lemos left the company with immediate effect and finance chief Jutta Meier will take charge in the interim

29 October 2024 - 20:35
by Yamini Kalia and DhanushVignesh Babu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — British semiconductor wafer maker IQE said on Tuesday its CEO Americo Lemos had left the company with immediate effect and finance chief Jutta Meier would take charge in the interim.

Shares in the company, the “epi-wafers” of which are used in the Apple iPhone’s facial recognition sensors, fell as much as 15% on the news.

Lemos succeeded IQE founder Drew Nelson in 2022, and was previously responsible for developing the company’s New York-based peer GlobalFoundries’ business in Asia Pacific and China — major regional markets for IQE.

IQE has been navigating a challenging financial environment amid a sluggish recovery in the semiconductor sector and the growing significance of supply chain security over cost, amplified by rising US-China tensions.

“There had been growing investor frustration with the gap between the big vision that Americo had sold and the current reality,” Harvey Robinson, Panmure Liberum analyst, said.

IQE shares fell to a more than 10-year low of 12.32p in early trading. They have dropped about 71% since Lemos’ appointment.

Meier has more than two decades’ experience in the semiconductor sector and was most recently senior finance director at Intel’s Foundry Services business.

Phil Smith, chair of IQE since 2019, will step down and Mark Cubitt, who was named the chair-elect earlier this month, will become executive chair, the company said.

“Their [Meier and Cubitt’s] immediate priorities will include a focus on executing on the near-term pipeline as well as cash generation across the group and on unlocking embedded value by pursuing the IPO of our Taiwan business,” Phil Smith, the outgoing chair, said.

In September IQE forecast annual profit at the lower end of market expectations as some of its markets were slower to recover from a supply glut.

In July, IQE said it planned to file for an IPO of its Taiwanese business on the local stock exchange, while retaining control of the unit.

Reuters

TSMC halts shipments to China chip designer amid US probe

Sources say Sophgo ordered chips from TSMC that matched the one found on Huawei’s Ascend 910B
Companies
2 days ago

AI chip demand lifts Nvidia to world’s most valuable company

Silicon Valley chipmaker overtakes Apple as shares soar
Companies
2 days ago

ASML shares drop most since 1998 after sales forecast

Leading supplier of equipment used to manufacture chips warns of worse than expected sales in 2025
Companies
2 weeks ago

Qualcomm approached Intel about takeover, source says

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is personally involved in the negotiations to acquire five-decade-old Intel
Companies
1 month ago

Intel’s chip deal with Amazon boosts confidence

Deal to produce advanced chips for AWS lifts share price
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Famous Brands shuts 41 restaurants as economic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Boxer targets R106bn retail whitespace as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Competition Tribunal blocks Vodacom-Maziv merger
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Altron shares continue upward trajectory
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
PIC leads ‘scramble’ for listed property sector
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Nestlé names Laurent Freixe as new CEO

Companies / Retail & Consumer

ANTHONY CLARK: Chicken king Chris Schutte bows out

Investors Monthly

EDITORIAL: Former Pick n Pay CEO’s golden handshake a bitter pill for investors

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.