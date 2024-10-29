Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alphabet earnings soar on AI-driven cloud sales and digital advertising

CEO Sundar Pichai says investments in AI are paying off

29 October 2024 - 23:36
by Deborah Mary Sophia and Kenrick Cai
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Bengaluru/San Francisco — Google parent Alphabet topped third-quarter revenue expectations on Tuesday, helped by an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven 35% surge in its cloud business as well as a jump in its digital advertising revenue.

Alphabet shares, which closed up 1.8% on Tuesday, were up 4.4% in after-hours trading. The stock has risen nearly 22% this year, in line with the broader market.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that investments in AI were paying off through use of and sales in its Search and Cloud businesses.

Perceived as slow to catch up with Big Tech rival Microsoft in the AI race, Google has been beefing up its Gemini AI chatbot and working out more improvements to its AI-powered search offering.

“I do think it was an impressive quarter because the fact that Google Cloud could more than offset Search decline speaks both to the growing importance of cloud revenues and the fact that the company continues to diversify its revenue base,” said Bob O’Donnell, president of TECHnalysis Research.

Revenue from Google’s cloud platform grew 35% to $11.35bn in the third quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of $10.86bn.

It was the fastest pace of growth in eight quarters, thanks to enterprises doubling down on cloud spending, which is essential to power artificial-intelligence technologies.

AI Overviews

Google has rolled out ads in AI Overviews, which use generative AI to summarise content from a range of sources and display concise results for search queries.

Analysts said users think the company’s new AI tools are more effective than previously — a significant improvement from earlier this year when the feature drew harsh criticism for displaying inaccurate answers, including a pizza recipe that listed glue as an ingredient.

Alphabet also beat profit expectations with earnings of $2.12 per share, compared with an average market estimate of $1.85, according to LSEG.

Digital advertising sales — the biggest chunk of Alphabet’s total revenue — rose to $65.85bn from $59.65bn. This includes YouTube ad sales that rose 12% to $8.92bn, but which slowed from the second quarter.

Google’s dominant position in the digital advertising market has helped attract marketing dollars even as TikTok and Amazon.com make inroads with marketers.

The quarterly results also received a boost from increased political spending ahead of the US presidential election, and the 2024 Paris Olympics that ended in August.

Social media company Snap, which also depends on advertising, posted good news for shareholders, topping Wall Street targets for quarterly revenue and user growth, sending shares up 6% in after-hours trading.

Alphabet’s total revenue increased 15% to $88.27bn in the July-September period, while analysts on average expected $86.30bn, according to LSEG data.

Reuters

BRIAN KANTOR: Complexity, not linearity, drives share prices in a good year

Valuations of the Magnificent Seven are more idiosyncratic than the average company
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WATCH: The magnificent others - tier-2 tech companies

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Famous Brands shuts 41 restaurants as economic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Boxer targets R106bn retail whitespace as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Vodacom and Maziv weigh options after merger ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Altron shares continue upward trajectory
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
PIC leads ‘scramble’ for listed property sector
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Google among investors putting $110m into Nigeria’s Moniepoint

Companies / Financial Services

JONATHAN COOK: How will AI affect managers?

Opinion / Columnists

Murdoch’s Dow Jones sues Perplexity AI over copying of content

Companies

Google granted request to pause Play Store court order

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google to buy power for AI needs from small modular nuclear reactor company ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.