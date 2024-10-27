Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AI chip demand lifts Nvidia to world’s most valuable company

Silicon Valley chipmaker overtakes Apple as shares soar

27 October 2024 - 12:54
by Sruthi Shankar and Noel Randewich
The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Picture: ROBERT GALBRAITH/REUTERS
San Francisco — Nvidia dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company on Friday after a record-setting rally in the stock, powered by insatiable demand for its specialised artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Nvidia’s stock market value briefly touched $3.53-trillion, slightly above Apple’s $3.52-trillion, LSEG data showed.

Nvidia ended the day up 0.8%, with a market value of $3.47- trillion, while Apple’s shares rose 0.4%, valuing the iPhone maker at $3.52-trillion.

In June, Nvidia briefly became the world’s most valuable company before it was overtaken by Microsoft and Apple. The tech trio’s market capitalisations have been neck and neck for several months.

Microsoft's market value stood at $3.18-trillion, with its stock up 0.8%.

The Silicon Valley chipmaker is the dominant supplier of processors used in AI computing and the company has become the biggest winner in a race between Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and other heavyweights to dominate the emerging technology.

Known since the 1990s as a designer of processors for video games, Nvidia’s stock has risen about 18% so far in October, with a string of gains coming after OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced a funding round of $6.6bn.

Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks got a lift on Friday after data storage maker Western Digital reported quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates, buoying optimism about data centre demand.

“More companies are now embracing artificial intelligence in their everyday tasks and demand remains strong for Nvidia chips,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“It is certainly in a sweet spot and so long as we avoid a big economic downturn in the US, there is a feeling that companies will continue to invest heavily in AI capabilities, creating a healthy tailwind for Nvidia.”

Nvidia’s shares hit a record high on Tuesday, building on a rally from last week when TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, posted a forecast-beating 54% jump in quarterly profit driven by soaring demand for chips used in AI.

Meanwhile, Apple is struggling with tepid demand for its smartphones. iPhone sales in China slipped 0.3% in the third quarter while sales of phones made by rival Huawei surged 42%.

With Apple set to report its quarterly results on Thursday, analysts on average see its revenue climbing 5.55% year on year to $94.5bn, LSEG data showed.

That compares with analysts’ projections for Nvidia of nearly 82% revenue growth to $32.9bn.

Shares of Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft have an outsize influence on the richly valued technology sector as well as the broader US stock market, with the trio accounting for about a fifth of the S&P 500 index’s weight.

Optimism about the prospects for AI, expectations that the Federal Reserve will considerably bring down US interest rates and most recently an upbeat start to the earnings season helped lift the benchmark S&P 500 to an all-time high last week.

Nvidia’s massive gains have helped boost the stock’s appeal for option traders and the company’s options are among the most traded on any given day in recent months, according to data from options analytics provider Trade Alert.

The stock has surged nearly 190% so far this year as the boom in generative AI led to a series of blowout forecasts from Nvidia.

“The question is whether the revenue stream will last for a long time and will be driven by the emotion of investors rather than by any ability to prove or disprove the thesis that AI is overdone,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“I think Nvidia knows that near term their numbers are likely to be quite remarkable.”

Reuters

Cloud Summit shows off Huawei’s roots in SA economy

Days after the US commerce department signalled its intention to tighten a ban on American technology being used by Huawei, the Chinese tech giant ...
Business
9 hours ago

Chip stocks drag Asian markets lower

One market analyst says investors are likely to be questioning how exposed to risk they really want to be
Markets
1 week ago

ASML shares drop most since 1998 after sales forecast

Leading supplier of equipment used to manufacture chips warns of worse than expected sales in 2025
Companies
1 week ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The AI bubble bursts

Companies that went all in to reduce headcount and boost productivity are counting the cost
Opinion
1 week ago

Asian shares slip despite firmer Wall Street

Equities inch lower despite investor optimism about corporate earnings
Markets
1 week ago
