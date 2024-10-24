US-based Equinix opens R3bn data centre in Johannesburg

US data centre operator Equinix has opened a R3bn facility east of Johannesburg, its first in SA, a move that underscores the growing demand for data storage in the age of cloud computing.
Located in Germiston, the facility was built at a cost of $160m (R2.848bn) after the group allocated $390m to build data centres and expand its operations across SA and West Africa.
In April 2022 Equinix bought MainOne, which has data centres in Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast.
On Thursday, the Nasdaq-listed company said the international business exchange (IBX) facility, known as JN1, is already welcoming new customers and partners.
“JN1 is a key facility within the Equinix global network, designed to support and enhance growing digital infrastructure and connectivity in the region including access for businesses of all sizes to cloud and connectivity services from this new Johannesburg base,” the company said in a statement.
Various dignitaries attended the official opening on Thursday, including Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, executive mayor for Ekuruleni; Mondli Gungubele, deputy minister for communications & digital technologies; and US ambassador Reuben Brigety.
US ambassador Reuben Brigety, left, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, Equinix SA MD Sandile Dube, deputy communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele, and Garry Aitkenhead, senior vice-resident for operations at Equinix EMEA, at the opening of the JN1 Equinix data centre in Germiston on Thursday. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The facility offers more than 1,900m²of co-location space in its initial phase, with plans to increase that to more than 9,515m² at completion. The site “boasts significant power capacity, making it suitable for high-density deployments with the capability to implement liquid cooling to support those deployments”, Equinix said.
JN1 has 700 computer server cabinets in its initial phase, which will increase to 3,475 when fully built.
Johannesburg is seen as an important connectivity hub for digital networks, using an extensive network of submarine cables along the country’s coastline.
Data centres are dedicated facilities for servers and IT equipment, with Johannesburg considered to be the biggest market in Africa, while SA as a whole has been capitalising on the increased need for remote data storage and other IT services in the region.
The city has attracted investment in digital infrastructure from local and international investors. US firms, in particular, appear to have sensed the opportunity.
In 2022, US-based Vantage Data Centers opened its first SA unit in the Waterfall precinct as part of a more than R16bn investment in the country.
In 2021, Teraco said it would spend R6bn over the next four years to expand its capacity in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The company, which is majority owned by New York-listed Digital Realty, has undertaken aggressive expansion in recent years.
Increasing demand for data storage from content providers such as social media, search and streaming companies has been a growth area for Teraco, which now holds accounts for 40% of data centre capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Africa Data Centres, one of the continent’s largest storage companies and another of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s companies, has said it will spend almost R8bn expanding its facilities, much of that in SA.
Sandile Dube, MD of Equinix SA, said: “Our brand new JN1 data centre in Johannesburg serves as a powerful platform for people and businesses to connect, innovate and flourish, not only in SA but also beyond.
“The new site presents a truly unique opportunity for South Africans as it places us firmly on the map and will be a key interconnection hub on the continent to some of the fastest-growing countries and businesses in the world.
“It is a proud day for me to be leading this expansion into SA and I believe this is a crucial milestone for the country in its digital and connectivity journey for thousands of residents”.
Demand for data storage facilities is soaring as cloud computing becomes an integral part of global interconnectivity
