Telkom to cash in on success of start-ups
Telecommunications group wants to incorporate successful start-ups into its business rather than merely funding them
24 October 2024 - 17:34
Telkom is looking to integrate more of the technology backed businesses that it supports through its venture capital arm into its supply chain and ecosystem, rather than simply funding their operations.
Established companies have in recent years set up divisions or funds to find and invest in start-ups. The aim is to keep abreast of advances in technology and add to the parent’s capability while participating in the potential upside of a successful new business. ..
