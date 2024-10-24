Datatec boosted by strong showing from Westcon and Logicalis
All divisions will deliver a better full year performance, despite some softening in certain European markets, Datatec says
24 October 2024 - 09:18
ICT group Datatec has reported sharply higher earnings for the first half of the financial year due to strong performances by Westcon International and Logicalis International.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended August were up 66.7% to 10.5c US, while earnings per share grew 79.4% to 11.3c US...
