WATCH: EOH CEO Marius de la Rey talks strategy and rebranding

Business Day TV speaks to EOH CEO Marius de la Rey

23 October 2024 - 19:12
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Technology group EOH wants to change its name to iOCO. News of the proposal accompanied the release of its annual results, which showed a 23% reduction in its loss per share. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Marius de la Rey about the performance, as well as the proposed rebrand.

