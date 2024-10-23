Technology group EOH wants to change its name to iOCO. News of the proposal accompanied the release of its annual results, which showed a 23% reduction in its loss per share. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Marius de la Rey about the performance, as well as the proposed rebrand.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: EOH CEO Marius de la Rey talks strategy and rebranding
Business Day TV speaks to EOH CEO Marius de la Rey
Technology group EOH wants to change its name to iOCO. News of the proposal accompanied the release of its annual results, which showed a 23% reduction in its loss per share. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Marius de la Rey about the performance, as well as the proposed rebrand.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.