New name for EOH as it reduces losses
Technology group to ask shareholders to approve a proposal to change its name to iOCO
Technology group EOH has reported a narrowing of its losses and is proposing to change the company’s name to iOCO.
The group reported a 3.1% decline in revenue to R6bn for the year to end-July, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was marginally lower at R307m from R312m a year ago.
Its headline loss per share narrowed to 0.21c from a loss of 21c before.
EOH said in a statement on Wednesday that it experienced revenue growth from international (27%) and infrastructure services businesses (5%), with digital revenue generation remaining robust. There was a decline in revenue in connected industrial ecosystems (-15%) and digital business solutions (-12%).
There have been many changes at the group. A special board subcommittee was formed in June 2024 to turn EOH around and key initiatives include business restructure and rationalisation plans.
A corporate and administration cost restructure was successfully completed and cost savings of R160m-R200m are expected into the 2025 financial year.
In addition, the group resolved major legacy items, and operations have stabilised and continue to improve.
EOH intend to recommend that shareholders approve a proposal to change the name of the company to iOCO at the AGM scheduled for November 27.
The board believes that the proposed name change aligns with the company’s strategic objectives and branding initiatives. The resolutions to change the name and subsequently amend the company’s memorandum of incorporation would be presented to shareholders at the upcoming AGM, it said.
The group, valued at R1.07bn on the JSE, has made a concerted effort to salvage its reputation after allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities under previous leadership. It has also been working hard to reduce a mountain of debt accumulated during that period, when it focused on acquisitions.
Disillusioned with the erosion of value at this once-thriving tech firm, shareholders initiated a plan aimed at revitalising it. The strategy includes expanding the iOCO and international unit, cutting unnecessary costs and leadership changes.
Jabu Moleketi, who represents strategic investor Lebashe, is now EOH chair.
In July, Ashona Kooblall was appointed as CFO in the latest in a series of leadership changes since shareholders took matters into their own hands over the company’s performance.
