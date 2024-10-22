SA SME Fund launches R300m seed fund for tech start-ups
Lack of access to initial funding has long stymied entrepreneurs looking to get ideas or businesses off the ground
22 October 2024 - 17:37
The SA SME Fund, in partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and E Squared Investments, has launched a R300m fund earmarked for investment in early-stage start-ups, to help entrepreneurs access venture capital.
Risk appetite in SA for early stage start-ups has tended to be low and funders typically shy from putting money into ideas or getting businesses off the ground, unlike markets such as the US that have historically made large and sometimes risky bets on unproven business models...
