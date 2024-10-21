Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a game-changer in logistics, as it is unlocking new efficiencies and driving innovation in logistics operations across SA. Business Day TV spoke to Johan Steyn, an AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor, about how businesses can leverage AI to optimise operations in the face of economic uncertainties.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How AI is transforming supply chains in SA
