Vodacom eyes banks as it seeks to add mobile virtual network operators
Group signs up Mr Price as it taps into lucrative segment
21 October 2024 - 05:00
Vodacom is on the hunt for more mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to add to its book of wholesale customers, and is specifically targeting a banking client, in a bid to expand its offering.
Vodacom activated its first MVNO customer, Mr Price Mobile, in September and also created a mobile virtual network enabler platform. Mr Price has run its mobile unit since 2014, using Cell C’s network. ..
