Amazon employees warned to return to office

AWS CEO says those who do not wish to work in-office five days per week can quit

20 October 2024 - 14:26
by Greg Bensinger
Employees pack boxes at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Dartford, the UK. File phhoto: Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG
One of Amazon’s top executives defended the new, controversial five-day-per-week in-office policy on Thursday, saying those who do not support it can leave for another company.

Speaking at an all-hands meeting for Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman said nine out of 10 workers he has spoken with support the new policy, which takes effect in January, according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters.

Those who do not wish to work for Amazon in-office five days per week can quit, he said.

“If there are people who just don’t work well in that environment and don’t want to, that’s OK, there are other companies around,” said Garman.

“By the way, I don’t mean that in a bad way,” he said, adding “we want to be in an environment where we’re working together.”

“When we want to really, really innovate on interesting products, I have not seen an ability for us to do that when we’re not in-person,” said Garman.

The policy has upset many of Amazon’s employees who say it wastes time with additional commuting and the benefits of working from the office are not supported by independent data.

Amazon has been enforcing a three-day in-office policy, but CEO Andy Jassy said last month the retailer would move to five days to “invent, collaborate and be connected.”

Some employees who had not been previously compliant were told they were “voluntarily resigning” and were locked out of company systems.

Amazon, the world’s second-largest private employer behind Walmart, has taken a harder line on returning to office than many of its technology peers such as Google, Meta and Microsoft who have two- to three-day in-office policies.

“I’m actually quite excited about this change,” said Garman. “I know not everyone is,” he said, noting it’s too hard to accomplish the company’s goals with only the mandatory three days of in-office work.

Garman said under the three-day policy, “we didn’t really accomplish anything, like we didn’t get to work together and learn from each other” because people may be in offices on different days.

In particular, Garman said the company’s leadership principles, which dictate how Amazon ought to operate, were difficult to follow with just a three-day-per-week requirement.

“You can’t internalise them by reading them on the website, you really have to experience them day-to-day,” he said.

One, “disagree and commit” — which is understood to mean that employees can express grievances but then should dive into a project as outlined by leaders — is not ideal for remote work, Garman said.

“I don’t know if you guys have tried to disagree via a Chime call,” he said, referring to the company’s internal messaging and calling function. “It’s very hard.”

Reuters

Oracle plans $6.5bn investment for cloud facilities in Malaysia

Company is targeting more data centres and infrastructure projects across Asia
2 weeks ago

Google files EU complaint against Microsoft over cloud business

Search giant says Microsoft is exploiting  dominant Windows Server operating system to lock customers into Azure
3 weeks ago

Qualcomm approached Intel about takeover, source says

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is personally involved in the negotiations to acquire five-decade-old Intel
4 weeks ago

Intel’s chip deal with Amazon boosts confidence

Deal to produce advanced chips for AWS lifts share price
1 month ago

Amazon wants workers in-office five days a week in 2025

CEO Andy Jassy says change is necessary to ‘invent, collaborate and be connected’
1 month ago
