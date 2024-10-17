Yellow Card raises R600m in latest funding round
17 October 2024 - 18:35
Fintech platform Yellow Card has raised almost R600m to expand its stablecoin operation in a further sign of the growth of blockchain associated businesses.
Blockchain-based technologies and applications are gaining traction in Africa’s finance ecosystem, with authorities granting more licences for their use, while adoption from mainstream finance institutions is growing too...
