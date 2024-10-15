President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Picture: SA government/X
Recent photographs of meetings between President Cyril Ramaphosa and billionaire Elon Musk have sparked excitement about the possibility of satellite internet company Starlink coming to SA. To find out how likely this is and to take a look at what it could mean for competition in SA, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza .
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Will Elon Musk’s Starlink shake up competition in SA?
Business Day TV gets more information from Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza
