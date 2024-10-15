Reunert launches iqx digital integrator business

Reunert has launched iqx, a new digital integrator business resulting from the merger of its IQbusiness and +OneX business units.
Earlier in 2024, the electronics group said it would merge the business units, bringing together almost 1,500 team members and creating a single brand. The subsidiaries, which have coexisted in the solutions and systems integration cluster, will be bundled into a single client-focused business.
On Tuesday, the group lifted the lid on the new division, dubbed “iqx”, which it says “emphasises the technology capabilities in the merger”. Alongside iqx, the group has also created the “midnight” agency, which “brings focus to client innovation and digital ecosystems”.
The merger combines technology services, insights, consulting, solutions and managed services under a single business with a level 1 B-BBEE certification.
The group bought almost three-quarters of IT consulting business IQbusiness for an undisclosed amount in mid-2023 as it sought to broaden its services.
The merger will see Adam Craker, CEO of IQbusiness, take the role of CEO of the combined entity, while Rob Godlonton and René Bredenkamp from +OneX take the roles of managing partner for the solutions services group and CFO, respectively.
In a statement, Craker said: “This merger is more than just a strategic move — it’s the realisation of a bold vision to create a powerhouse that will redefine the landscape of our sector. I truly believe that we are building something exceptional, a business that will serve our clients with unparalleled expertise from our team members and also set new benchmarks in innovation, client service and impact.
“What excites me most is the scale of what we can achieve together as SA enters a new investment cycle and growth trajectory. We are bringing together two world-class teams, combining decades of leadership, industry insight and passion with offerings centred on enabling value for our clients to win in the digital economy.”
In June, the group received permission from competition authorities to finalise a deal for a 74.2% stake in IQbusiness, one of SA’s largest management and technology consulting firms. It employs more than 1,000 people and generates more than R1bn in revenue annually, offering insights, consulting and contracting across consumer convergence in the financial services, retail and telecommunications sectors and the manufacturing industry.
+OneX, a subsidiary of Reunert ICT, was founded in 2020 offering services that include digital consulting, data services, cloud services, security services, end user computing, digital media, unified communications, managed services and software development.
Reunert has its primary listing on the JSE, where it is valued at just over R12bn, and is also traded on the A2X. Its operations include the design and manufacturing of electrical conductors, cables and accessories, as well as ICT-related services for businesses. It also has niche businesses that cover communications and radar systems.
