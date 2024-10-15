Karooooo revises guidance upwards
15 October 2024 - 18:33
Karooooo expects to continue adding customers to its vehicle tracking platform, driven by growth in Southeast Asia where the company is investing in sales growth, while taking advantage of its new SA head office.
On Tuesday, the group said it had revised its guidance for Cartrack subscribers to 2.3-million to 2.4-million, up from 2.2-million to 2.4-million for the 2025 financial year. ..
