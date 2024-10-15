Bytes earnings helped by growth in software and internal services
Headline earnings per share grew 19.5% to 12.67p
15 October 2024 - 10:05
Bytes Technology has reported a 9% rise in profit at the halfway stage of its financial year, boosted by growth in its two main income streams — software and internal services.
Gross invoiced income rose 13.7% to £1.23bn in the six months ended August, primarily driven by software, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ..
