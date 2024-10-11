Endeavor SA has raised R190m for its new tech investment fund
Overall, Endeavor SA is looking to raise R500m for its Harvest Fund III
11 October 2024 - 15:53
Venture capital outfit Endeavor SA has raised R190m, closing the first part of its fund earmarked for investment in local technology businesses.
The firm said it had exceeded its initial target of R150m, meaning the funding round was oversubscribed, indicating investor confidence. Overall, Endeavor SA is looking to raise R500m for its Harvest Fund III. The most recent raise is a milestone on the path to reaching that goal. ..
