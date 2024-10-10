Altron expects to swing back to profit
Numbers for the half year have been restated as Altron Document Solutions returns to the fold
10 October 2024 - 17:48
Technology firm Altron said on Thursday it expected its group earnings to swing back to profit in the six months to end-August
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from group operations, which strip out the effects of one-off financial events, were expected to be between 71c and 76c for the period, compared with a loss of 63c in the previous comparable period. ..
