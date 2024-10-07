Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec expects big jump in first-half HEPS

Group says all divisions delivered an improved financial performance

07 October 2024 - 09:06
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Datatec CEO Jens Montanana. Picture: SUPPLIED
ICT group Datatec expects its first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be as much as 74.6% higher as all its divisions delivered an improved financial performance.

HEPS were expected to be between 10 US cents and 11c, 58.7%-74.6% higher than a year ago, it said in a statement on Monday.

Earnings per share (EPS) were expected to be 74.6%-90.5% higher, while underlying EPS, which exclude certain items, were expected to be 50.7%-64.4% higher year on year.

Following a review of peer reporting and to more closely align the definition of underlying earnings per share (EPS) to the group’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) metric, Datatec has decided not to exclude unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses from underlying earnings from the first half of 2025.

The group said all divisions had delivered an improved financial performance. Westcon continued its profit growth trajectory and Logicalis International strongly increased profitability. Logicalis Latin America had an improved performance compared with the first half of 2024, it said.

With operations in more than 50 countries, the group is one of the JSE’s largest ICT services firms. Established in 1986, the company operates predominantly through two main divisions: Logicalis; and Westcon International, with the latter distributing security and networking technology products.

