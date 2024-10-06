Scale weighs in with R12m in new funding
06 October 2024 - 17:18
Local fintech business Scale has raised R12m in new funding from a group of investors just a year after opening its doors.
On Thursday, Scale announced a successful pre-seed funding round of $700,000 (R12.1m), led by early-stage investors 54 Collective and First Circle Capital, joined by Sunny Side Venture Partners and a number of angel investors from the industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.