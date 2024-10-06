EOH flags a narrowing in its losses
Jabu Moleketi, who represents strategic investor Lebashe, is now EOH chair
06 October 2024 - 17:03
EOH’s share price took a hit on Friday as the technology group said in a trading statement it expected to report continued losses in its operations for the year to end-July.
EOH’s share price plunged 77% in the past five years, well underperforming the JSE all share index, the broadest measure of SA’s stock market performance, which picked up about 60% in that period...
