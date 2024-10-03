Icasa may have ulterior motive in shutting down business, StarSat says before court action
With sister company StarTimes Media, the pay-TV company is gearing up to file papers against the authority on Friday
03 October 2024 - 20:18
StarSat says SA’s broadcast regulator may have had an ulterior motive after the operations of DStv’s sole rival in the local pay-TV market were shut down this week.
StarSat, with sister company StarTimes Media, are gearing up to file court papers against the authority on Friday. ..
