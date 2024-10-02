PowerFleet completes R3.5bn takeover of Fleet Complete
02 October 2024 - 20:36
PowerFleet has completed its R3.5bn takeover of Fleet Complete, with more than half of the deal financing coming from FirstRand’s investment banking unit.
In April, MiX Telematics concluded a deal to merge with PowerFleet in which it delisted from the JSE, joining tech rivals such as Jasco, Adapt IT, Alaris, Etion and Alviva over the past two years...
