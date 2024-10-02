Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST: Talk360’s strategy to win 7-million customers by 2025

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean Hiine, co-founder and MD for Africa at Talk360

02 October 2024 - 17:08
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Dean Hiine, co-founder and MD for Africa at Talk360. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dean Hiine, co-founder and MD for Africa at Talk360. Picture: SUPPLIED

Talk360’s strategy to grow in a seemingly crowded international phone calls market is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean Hiine, co-founder and MD for Africa at Talk360. The platform is a calling app that helps consumers make international calls to any mobile and landline number at cheaper rates than traditional means. It has 4-million customers.

In September, the company raised $1.4m (R24.34m) in a pre-series A funding round, led by long-standing investor Havaic. This was based on the same $30m valuation the company received in 2022, when it raised $7m through two seed funding rounds.

According to Hiine, the new capital injection is earmarked to push Talk360’s goal of connecting 7-million people by 2025 while also strengthening the prospects for long-term profitability.

Even with the growth of platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, FaceTime and others, all with calling capability, Hiine explains that Talk360 continues to see growth. A big reason is that many people, particularly on the African continent, still do not have access to smartphones and internet-based calling, leaving a gap for Talk360 to exploit. 

In this discussion, Hiine outlines Talk360’s business model; the company’s recent capital raise; funding requirements for the business; strategy for growth; and trends in the sector. 

‘Business Day Spotlight’ is a MultimediaLIVE production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

