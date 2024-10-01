MultiChoice and Canal+ file to have takeover assessed by competition authorities
01 October 2024 - 05:00
MultiChoice and Canal+ have filed a motion to have the French group’s bid to take control of Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator assessed by SA’s competition authorities.
These approvals are key to determining whether the French broadcaster will be able to conclude the deal to take over some of the continent’s most valuable media assets: DStv, SuperSport, GOtv and Showmax...
