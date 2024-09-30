Bengaluru — Japanese multinational investment firm SoftBank’s Vision Fund will invest $500m in OpenAI’s latest funding round, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the deal.
SoftBank declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond.
The company at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is raising $6.5bn in the form of convertible notes.
Apple reportedly dropped out of plans to participate in the large funding round, which now values the AI company at $150bn before the SoftBank investment.
However, the valuation will be contingent on whether the ChatGPT-maker can upend its corporate structure and remove a profit cap for investors.
The deal represents SoftBank’s first investment in the Sam Altman-led firm, The Information report reads.
OpenAI is working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit corporation that will no longer be controlled by its nonprofit board.
SoftBank to invest $500m in OpenAI, sources say
The company at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom is raising $6.5bn in the form of convertible notes
