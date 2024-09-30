Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SoftBank to invest $500m in OpenAI, sources say

The company at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom is raising $6.5bn in the form of convertible notes

30 September 2024 - 21:09
by Zaheer Kachwala
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — Japanese multinational investment firm SoftBank’s Vision Fund will invest $500m in OpenAI’s latest funding round, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the deal.

SoftBank declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond.

The company at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is raising $6.5bn in the form of convertible notes.

Apple reportedly dropped out of plans to participate in the large funding round, which now values the AI company at $150bn before the SoftBank investment.

However, the valuation will be contingent on whether the ChatGPT-maker can upend its corporate structure and remove a profit cap for investors.

The deal represents SoftBank’s first investment in the Sam Altman-led firm, The Information report reads.

OpenAI is working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit corporation that will no longer be controlled by its nonprofit board.

Reuters

OpenAI’s stunning $150bn valuation hinges on upending its corporate structure, sources say

The outsized funding round has seen strong investor demand
Companies
2 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: AI bigger threat to ‘monopolist’ Google than antitrust suits

Generative AI imperils the tech giant’s eye-wateringly profitable $175bn annual search business
Opinion
2 weeks ago

OpenAI launches new AI models with ‘advanced reasoning abilities’

Microsoft-backed company says the models excel at science, coding and math
Companies
2 weeks ago

OpenAI cofounder’s safety-minded AI start-up raises $1bn

Ilya Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence aims to develop safe artificial intelligence systems that surpass human capabilities
Companies
3 weeks ago
