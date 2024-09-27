Amazon pushes for more local depth with ‘Shop Mzansi’ portal
Amazon officially opened its SA unit in May, marking a pivotal moment for the country’s e-commerce sector
27 September 2024 - 15:18
Amazon continues to try to lure local consumers to its SA e-commerce unit, announcing a new storefront that features products from a list of chosen local businesses.
Amazon.co.za has launched Shop Mzansi, a curated storefront on the platform “showcasing unique local products that reflect SA’s rich and diverse cultures”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.