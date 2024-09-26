Tech firms unite to address safety risks in last-mile delivery boom
DSG and Sentiance collaborate to introduce enhanced road safety measures
26 September 2024 - 05:00
Africa’s last-mile delivery market is on a fast track to growth, with projections indicating it will reach R43bn by 2030. However the surge in e-commerce has also introduced challenges, particularly in SA, where delivery operators are facing greater risks related to road safety and security.
In light of these concerns, Digital Solutions Group (DSG), a technology service company based in SA, has partnered with global mobility solutions provider Sentiance to develop advanced safety solutions for the continent’s burgeoning delivery sector...
