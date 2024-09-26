STOCKWATCH: Naspers shares rally to record high as Tencent flies
So far in 2024, Naspers and Prosus have gained about 32%
26 September 2024 - 11:52
UPDATED 26 September 2024 - 14:13
Shares in Naspers rallied to a record high on Thursday in their fifth consecutive day of gains, helped by improved sentiment towards the Chinese economy.
By 1.12pm, the stock was up 5.52% at R4,128.78, bringing its gains for the past week to about 12%...
