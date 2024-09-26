Companies / Telecoms & Technology

OpenAI CEO denies exit of three executives linked to for-profit plans

Mira Murati and two others announced departures as OpenAI works to end control of nonprofit board

26 September 2024 - 22:36
by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Picture: BRYAN R SMITH/REUTERS
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Picture: BRYAN R SMITH/REUTERS

Turin — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denied on Thursday that there was any link between the departure of three senior executives and a planned restructuring of the company, which he said the board had been considering for several months.

The world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) company’s longtime chief technology officer Mira Murati abruptly announced her departure on Wednesday. Within hours, two senior research executives Barret Zoph and Bob McGrew revealed they were also leaving the company.

On the same day, reports said OpenAI was working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation that would no longer be controlled by its nonprofit board, in a move aimed at making the company more attractive to investors.

Altman said at the Italian Tech Week conference in Turin that “some stuff” reported around the executives’ departures was inaccurate, adding that the personnel changes were unrelated to the restructuring.

“That’s totally not true,” he told event organiser John Elkann, the chair of car companies Ferrari and Stellantis.

“A lot of the stuff I saw was also just totally wrong, but we have been thinking about that [restructuring], our board, for almost a year, independently, as we think about what it takes to get to our next stage.”

Altman praised the departing executives, adding he was excited to simplify the company’s structure and work more closely with technical staff.

“I have not been as involved in the tech recently as other things, because there’s been so much going on, I’m excited to do that,” he said.

“This will be, hopefully, a great transition for everyone involved, and OpenAI will be stronger for it, as we are for all our transitions.”

Details of the proposed restructure highlight big changes behind the scenes at one of the world’s top AI companies.

Sources said the plans were still being negotiated between lawyers and shareholders with the timeline for completion still uncertain.

Reuters 

TOBY SHAPSHAK: AI bigger threat to ‘monopolist’ Google than antitrust suits

Generative AI imperils the tech giant’s eye-wateringly profitable $175bn annual search business
Opinion
2 weeks ago

GREG BECKER: AI chatbots are already better at hard maths than you are

With the pace of development, by 2025 humans may already offer little competition in maths competitions
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Elon Musk revives lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman

Co-founder says the firm abandoned nonprofit mission by keeping advanced AI for private customers
Companies
1 month ago

Music labels’ AI lawsuits create new copyright puzzle for US courts

Big record labels are worried about AI-generated content
World
1 month ago

JOHAN STEYN: SearchGPT vs Google — the battle for AI-powered search supremacy

New search engine could revolutionise the ease and efficiency with which users access information
Opinion
1 month ago
