StarSat investors to lose more than R430m if service shuts down
Business, which has 500,000 customers, says it will fight decision to close it down
25 September 2024 - 05:00
Investors in DStv rival StarSat stand to lose more than R430m if the satellite platform is shut down by a directive by SA’s broadcast regulator. The business, which has 500,000 customers, says it will fight the decision.
In March, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) decided that OnDigital Media (ODM) — owners of StarSat — “should wind up its affairs and cease providing broadcasting services” by September 18 2024, and “further inform its subscribers”...
