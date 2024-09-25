Google files EU complaint against Microsoft over cloud business

Microsoft's offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, March 25 2024. Picture: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
Brussels — Alphabet unit Google filed a complaint to the European Commission on Wednesday against what it said were Microsoft’s anticompetitive practices to lock customers into Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure.
Google, the biggest cloud computing rivals of which are Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), said Microsoft was exploiting its dominant Windows Server operating system to prevent competition.
Google Cloud vice-president Amit Zavery told a briefing that Microsoft made customers pay a 400% mark-up to keep running Windows Server on rival cloud computing operators. This did not apply if they used Azure. Users of rival cloud systems would also get later and more limited security updates, Zavery said.
Google pointed to a 2023 study by cloud services organisation CISPE that found European businesses and public sector bodies were paying up to €1bn per year on Microsoft licensing penalties.
Microsoft in July clinched a €20m deal to settle an antitrust complaint about its cloud computing licensing practices with CISPE, averting an EU investigation. However, the settlement did not include AWS, Google Cloud Platform and AliCloud, prompting criticism from the first two companies.
Microsoft said it had settled amicably similar concerns raised by European cloud providers, adding that Google had hoped they would keep litigating.
“Having failed to persuade European companies, we expect Google similarly will fail to persuade the European Commission,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.
Google said Microsoft had locked customers into using collaboration application Teams even when they preferred alternatives and was using the same playbook for Azure.
“The time to act is now,” Zavery said. “The cloud market will get more and more restrictive if things don’t happen now.”
Google said that only regulatory action would end Microsoft's “vendor lock” and level the playing field for competitors.
“We are asking the European Commission to act now. We're asking them to really look at this issue, help customers decide and keep the choices going for them,” Zavery said.
Google said Microsoft’s Windows Server and various Microsoft products had a market share of over 70% in European businesses.
For years, Microsoft allowed its products to work on any hardware, such as laptops, but placed restrictions in 2019 as it entered the cloud business.
The cloud computing business is growing at about 20% per year in the EU, with plenty of potential. A McKinsey study in April showed that two-thirds of EU companies had less than half of their workloads on the cloud.
Google files EU complaint against Microsoft over cloud business
Search giant says Microsoft is exploiting dominant Windows Server operating system to lock customers into Azure
Brussels — Alphabet unit Google filed a complaint to the European Commission on Wednesday against what it said were Microsoft’s anticompetitive practices to lock customers into Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure.
Google, the biggest cloud computing rivals of which are Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), said Microsoft was exploiting its dominant Windows Server operating system to prevent competition.
Google Cloud vice-president Amit Zavery told a briefing that Microsoft made customers pay a 400% mark-up to keep running Windows Server on rival cloud computing operators. This did not apply if they used Azure. Users of rival cloud systems would also get later and more limited security updates, Zavery said.
Google pointed to a 2023 study by cloud services organisation CISPE that found European businesses and public sector bodies were paying up to €1bn per year on Microsoft licensing penalties.
Microsoft in July clinched a €20m deal to settle an antitrust complaint about its cloud computing licensing practices with CISPE, averting an EU investigation. However, the settlement did not include AWS, Google Cloud Platform and AliCloud, prompting criticism from the first two companies.
Microsoft said it had settled amicably similar concerns raised by European cloud providers, adding that Google had hoped they would keep litigating.
“Having failed to persuade European companies, we expect Google similarly will fail to persuade the European Commission,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.
Google said Microsoft had locked customers into using collaboration application Teams even when they preferred alternatives and was using the same playbook for Azure.
“The time to act is now,” Zavery said. “The cloud market will get more and more restrictive if things don’t happen now.”
Google said that only regulatory action would end Microsoft's “vendor lock” and level the playing field for competitors.
“We are asking the European Commission to act now. We're asking them to really look at this issue, help customers decide and keep the choices going for them,” Zavery said.
Google said Microsoft’s Windows Server and various Microsoft products had a market share of over 70% in European businesses.
For years, Microsoft allowed its products to work on any hardware, such as laptops, but placed restrictions in 2019 as it entered the cloud business.
The cloud computing business is growing at about 20% per year in the EU, with plenty of potential. A McKinsey study in April showed that two-thirds of EU companies had less than half of their workloads on the cloud.
Reuters
CrowdStrike exec apologises to US legislators for disastrous software glitch
Google wins appeal against €1.5bn EU antitrust fine
Big tech calls for looser rules await new EU antitrust chief
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Daily Maverick calls for new legislation to keep media industry afloat
Big tech calls for looser rules await new EU antitrust chief
TOBY SHAPSHAK: AI bigger threat to ‘monopolist’ Google than antitrust suits
Google loses fight against €2.4bn EU antitrust fine
Google’s Privacy Sandbox adoption costs burden small ad-tech firms
Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules, court adviser says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.